UR Price Reaches $0.0005 (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One UR coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UR has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About UR

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official website is ur.technology . UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall

UR Coin Trading

UR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

