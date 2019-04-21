Uquid Coin Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $544,906.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.77 or 0.11449805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00046051 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000980 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022384 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

