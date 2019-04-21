Univar (UNVR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNVR. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Univar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Univar by 45.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 511,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 62.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 74,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.