United Technologies (UTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strength in commercial and military aftermarket businesses and impressive contribution from its acquired Rockwell Collins business sales will likely boost United Technologies' near-term revenues. Also, improved top line and cost-cutting measures are expected to enhance profitability, going forward. Backed by these positives, the company has given bullish full-year 2019 revenue guidance. In addition, it intends to become more competent on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, rising costs of sales remain a concern for the company's gross margin. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to United Technologies' margins and profitability. Moreover, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

UTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of UTX opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in United Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

