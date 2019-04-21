United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

