United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-holdings-reduced-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.