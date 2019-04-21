United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United Natural Foods to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

