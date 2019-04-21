United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.10% of United Natural Foods worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394,515 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-holdings-decreased-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.