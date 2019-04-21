United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of the Bank. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBNK. BidaskClub lowered United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill lowered United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

United Financial Bancorp stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $87,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 14,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $227,747.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

