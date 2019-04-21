Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $176.66 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.63.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

