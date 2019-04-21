Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $362.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $350.88 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total transaction of $54,234,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,074,804.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

