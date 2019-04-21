Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2020 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.30.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $350.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total value of $54,234,768.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $20,074,804.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

