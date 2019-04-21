UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avast (AVST)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

Get Avast alerts:

LON AVST opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.75 ($4.13). The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.