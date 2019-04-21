UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (UNIA) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.36 ($58.55).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

