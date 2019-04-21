Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $494,000 in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Stock

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 216,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after purchasing an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $61.00 price target on Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $494,000 in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/two-sigma-advisers-lp-invests-494000-in-independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-stock.html.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.