Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $472,000 in Brf S.A. (BRFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in BRF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS opened at $7.01 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BRF had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Santander raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

