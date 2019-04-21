Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $434,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,579,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 956,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 18,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $387,114.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,488 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $71,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock worth $737,163. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-434000-holdings-in-cbiz-inc-cbz.html.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.