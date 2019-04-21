Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Kimball Electronics worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15,200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KE shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $284.15 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

