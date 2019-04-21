Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRCB shares. ValuEngine lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRCB opened at $15.08 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

