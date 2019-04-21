Twilio (TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from a solid product menu and an increasing customer base. The company is not only gaining from a robust expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new ones, courtesy of Twilio’s firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Strong growth in the company’s core voice and messaging products is a key driver. Rising adoption of new products is also driving its dollar-based net expansion rate. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q1 earnings release. However, heightening competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Twilio to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Twilio has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $91,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $144,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,547. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after buying an additional 351,440 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,234,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 135,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

