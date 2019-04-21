TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.00 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.0681 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/trustco-bank-corp-ny-trst-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.