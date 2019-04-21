TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.00 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
