Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 815,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 286,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 27,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

