Trupanion Inc (TRUP) CFO Sells $17,400.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Tricia Plouf sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $15,255.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Tricia Plouf sold 1,300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Tricia Plouf sold 2,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trupanion by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

