Tristate Capital (TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $141,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

