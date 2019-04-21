Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Triple-S Management worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Triple-S Management by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Triple-S Management by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $486.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $723.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

