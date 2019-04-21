Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Position Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

TRIP opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,331.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,884. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Position Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/tripadvisor-inc-trip-position-cut-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.