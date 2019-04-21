Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trimble by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Trimble by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,285,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 964,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $526,903.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,770 shares of company stock worth $24,117,882. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

