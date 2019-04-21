TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,789,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,358,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 936,226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 732,157 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 683,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TPH stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/tri-pointe-group-inc-tph-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.