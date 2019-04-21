Trex (TREX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Trex by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

