Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $132.99, but opened at $135.87. Travelers Companies shares last traded at $138.93, with a volume of 2199201 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

