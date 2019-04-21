TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $469.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $2,184,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.36, for a total value of $1,088,059.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,357 shares of company stock worth $41,248,657. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

