TransCoastal (TCEC) versus Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransCoastal and Ultra Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.10 $85.21 million $0.76 0.61

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransCoastal and Ultra Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ultra Petroleum has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.82%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Ultra Petroleum 9.55% -13.76% 9.07%

Risk & Volatility

TransCoastal has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum beats TransCoastal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCoastal Company Profile

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

