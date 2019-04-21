Traders Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $300.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $374.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.26 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $0.70 for the day and closed at $132.45

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/traders-sell-walt-disney-dis-on-strength-dis-2.html.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.