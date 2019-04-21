Traders Sell Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Strength (BSV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $36.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.12 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $79.28
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,718,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,703,000 after purchasing an additional 292,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
