Traders Sell Apple (AAPL) on Strength (AAPL)

Investors sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $1,164.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,367.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $203.06 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $0.73 for the day and closed at $203.86

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

The firm has a market cap of $1,002.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

