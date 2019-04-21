Traders Buy Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $234.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down ($9.63) for the day and closed at $333.34

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $412.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

