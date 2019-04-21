Traders Buy Shares of Consolidated Edison (ED) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on weakness during trading on Friday. $47.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.06 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Consolidated Edison had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Consolidated Edison traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $83.61

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

