TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT) Insider Stephen Coe Sells 20,000 Shares

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) insider Stephen Coe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Shares of LON PBLT opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

