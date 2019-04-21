TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,772 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-shares-bought-by-quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.