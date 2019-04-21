Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Tivity Health by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,009 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Tivity Health by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 191,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

