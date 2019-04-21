British Prime Minister Theresa May is currently getting a toast from Brexit however there’s no pause for political competitions hoping to carry over her job.

The prime minister’s Downing Street office said Monday the May Philip, and her husband, began a holiday on Saturday.

Britain’s Parliament is on an Easter break after months of bruising battles that saw lawmakers refuse the European Union divorce deal three times of May, until April 23.

She has struggled ever since to push through her EU withdrawal plans and lost her majority.

Wondering if May was considering another election, spokesman James Slack stated:”No.”

Meanwhile, many of the Cabinet colleagues of May were spending the break raising their profiles.

May has stated but Parliament deadlocked, it’s unclear when that may occur — she will step down once a divorce deal has been ratified by Britain with the EU. Associates of the Conservative Party are demanding for so far failing to take Britain from the 22, she quit.

One likely contender, home Secretary Sajid Javid, gave a high-profile speech Monday on knife crime that emphasized youth and his humble origins in a crime-plagued neighborhood.

Leaders of the 27 remaining EU countries agreed last week to postpone the deadline to get Brexit before Oct. 31 — the second extension the bloc has given Britain.

If Parliament does not approve May’s withdrawal plan, Britain faces an abrupt exit from this could result in a profound downturn as tariffs and other obstacles are levied on U.K. exports and habits checks postpone products at British ports.

The government has held talks with the opposition Labour Party in an effort to discover a compromise which could win the backing of Parliament. Negotiations are ongoing, although there has been no breakthrough.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt — yet another possible successor to May — stated getting Brexit completed was the administration’s”absolute priority”

“Everyone admits this. It is also what the nation wants too.”

Follow AP’s complete coverage of Brexit in: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit