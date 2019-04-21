The Newest: US sanctions on Venezuelan bank

The Latest About the Trump administration’s position on Cuba (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The U.S. says it is imposing sanctions in the Central Bank of Venezuela. The Trump administration claims that the bank was instrumental in propping up Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro’s government.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton says that the move is aimed at restricting U.S. trades with the bank and cutting the bank’s access to U.S. currency.

Bolton says against deploying army resources to help Maduro stay in power the action is supposed to be a warning to the others, such as Russia.

The Kremlin has made U.S. calls for Moscow to withdraw its army specialists from Venezuela. Russia says they’re there to honor obligations under contracts. Bolton says numerous military flights have been conducted by Russia into Venezuela carrying 35 tons of 100 employees and freight.

2:12 p.m.

The United States says it’s levying more penalties from Bancorp. in Nicaragua — claiming the bank is a”slush fund” for the nation’s president, Daniel Ortega. The bank has been sanctioned by the USA for its connections to Venezuela’s state-owned petroleum firm.

John Bolton, president Donald Trump’s national security adviser, states Trump issued an executive order in November targeting its fans and the Ortega administration for harnessing citizens and resources and allegedly engaging in corruption, human rights abuses.

Bolton says the U.S. is currently imposing additional sanctions currently on Bancorp in addition to Laureano Ortega, among Daniel Ortega’s young child.

Bolton claims the younger Ortega is being”groomed as a successor” to the current president and Bolton’s is telling the son of being engaged in”massive corruption under the guise of top Nicaragua’s investment agency.”

2:10 p.m.

The Trump administration is stepping up its crackdown Nicaragua Cuba and Venezuela.

White House national security advisor John Bolton says there’s a brand new cap on the amount of money that families in the United States could deliver to relatives in Cuba.

He is also announcing as well as outlining motions from President Nicolas Maduro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Bolton is giving a speech in Florida about the 58th anniversary of the United States’ failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, an attempt.

2:05 p.m.

The Trump administration is announcing new limitations on the quantity of money that families in the United States will deliver to relatives in Cuba.

National security advisor John Bolton claims the limit is $1,000 per person, per cent. The Obama administration had lifted all limits.

Cuba has an extensive social security system that offers healthcare and education, but its market is struggling. The economy is determined by tourism, payments for Cuban doctors and other specialists who work in other nations and remittances from Cubans.

2 p.m.

America says it’s restricting some travel to Cuba that is not associated with family visits.

The White House national security adviser states that some trips to Cuba are portrayed as tourism, however they are not really for sightseeing. He says that the new steps will help steer U.S. dollars from the Cuban authorities, its army and its own security services.

Bolton claims the U.S. Treasury Department also is ending transactions that allow the Cuban authorities to circumvent sanctions and receive access hard currency and the U.S. banking system.

12:10 p.m.

Spain is currently simplifying the Trump government’s choice to open up the door for lawsuits from foreign firms operating on possessions Cuba seized from Americans following the 1959 revolution.

The government will cause lawsuits and counterclaims and says Washington’s move damages relations between Europe and the USA.

Spain asserts that the U.S. action runs counter to international law,” and says European Union states are preparing to combat it.

Spanish companies are among Cuba’s principal foreign investors

10:55 a.m.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE’-kah moh-gehr-EE’-nee) and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland say the U.S. move”to renege on its longstanding devotion” to prevent such lawful action”is preventable.”

Mogherini and Freeland state at a joint statement issued Wednesday they are”decided to work together to safeguard the interests” of the companies.

They warn that both EU and Canadian laws make it possible for counter-claims against any U.S. suits”therefore the U.S. decision to allow lawsuits against foreign businesses can only lead to an unnecessary spiral of legal actions.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) claims that the U.S. won’t renew a pub on litigation in area for two years. The decision will be a setback to the efforts to draw on foreign investment into the island of Havana.

9:35 a.m.

The Trump administration is opening the door for lawsuits against firms operating on possessions Cuba seized following the 1959 revolution.

The decision will be a setback to the efforts to draw on foreign exchange into the island of Havana.

President Donald Trump is currently stepping up pressure to isolate embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who’s holding power with assistance from different nations, such as China, Cuba and Russia.

The decision of pompeo gives Americans the right to sue businesses that operate out of hotels, tobacco mills, distilleries and other possessions Cuba nationalized after Fidel Castro took power. It enables suits by Cubans who became U.S. citizens years following their properties were shot.

Pompeo states,”Those taxpayers’ chances for prosecution have been made out of reach for two years.”

Word of the transfer prompted responses from Canada and Europe, that have vowed to protect their companies.