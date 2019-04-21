4:15 p.m.

Three Los Angeles Times reporters have won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for their coverage of a gynecologist accused of mistreating hundreds of students in the University of Southern California.

Harriet Ryan, Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle won the trophy Monday because of their tales about Dr. George Tyndall, which started with an anonymous suggestion Ryan received.

In the wake of these stories, the university’s president resigned, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation and over 650 women have resisted USC, devoting the college failed to protect them from abuse. The allegations have been denied by tyndall.

Videos posted by their own colleagues show the newsroom erupting into cheers when Ryan, Hamilton and Pringle’s win was announced live in New York.

1 reporter posted the newsroom was observing with champagne.

3:55 p.m.

“Fairview” starts as a contemporary domestic comedy involving a well-off black household and ends with the invisible fourth wall destroyed and the crowd pulled a rabbit hole involving race and identity.

The Pulitzer board also called it a”hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly hierarchical, layered arrangement, finally bringing audiences into the celebrities’ community to confront deep-seated prejudices.”

The play was originally commissioned and produced by Soho Rep and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

3:45 p.m.

Three Pulitzer Prizes are given to papers for their policy of gun violence.

The Pulitzer for public support was awarded Monday because of its coverage of this mass shooting in February 2018, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Staff and seventeen pupils had been killed in the shooting.

The trophy for breaking news coverage went to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s staff for policy of this shooting in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last October. 11 people were killed by that attack.

The Capital Gazette was provided a special citation because of courage and its policy in Annapolis, Maryland in the face of a massacre on its newsroom. Program was published on by the newspaper after the shooting claimed five staffers’ lives. The man charged in the attack had a longstanding grudge from the newspaper.

3:40 p.m.

The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have been given Pulitzer Prizes to their coverage President Donald Trump.

The Journal won its Pulitzer in national reporting for its investigations of hush money payments payable from the former lawyer, Michael Cohen of the president, to silence girls who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

The New York Times had been awarded a Pulitzer in reporting while decreasing inheritance taxes for analysis of Trump family tax strategies that helped the president’s dad pass to his children millions of dollars.

Trump has denied having affairs.

He has also denied that his household did anything incorrect regarding his taxescalling the Times report a”hit piece”

3:35 p.m.

Aretha Franklin has been given an honorary Pulitzer Prize, mentioned for her outstanding career.

On Monday, the biography prize went to Jeffrey C. Stewart’s”The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke,” and also the drama award for”Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Franklin, who died is the very first woman singled out for the Pulitzer, which has been given to John Coltrane and Bob Dylan , amongst others.

3:30 p.m.

A group of Associated Press journalists has won a Pulitzer Prize agendas torture, graft and starvation from Yemen civil war.

The trophy was announced Monday in New York at Columbia University.

Videographer Maad al-Zikry, photographer Nariman El-Mofty and reporter Maggie Michael spent annually discovering atrocities and affected in Yemen.

In a set of stories, they told of how people in portions of Yemen were reduced to eating leaves while officials distracted food aid.

Reuters won for work which price two of its own staffers their freedom : shedding light on a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Buddhist-majority Myanmar by security forces for reporting.

Kyaw Soe Oo and reporters Wa Lone are currently serving a sentence after being convicted of violating the nation’s Official Secrets Act. Their fans say both have been styled in retaliation for their coverage.

9:10 a.m.

The newest winners of the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts have been set to be revealed.

This year’s honorees will be announced Monday at Columbia University at New York.

The journalism awards will recognize outstanding work in 2018 from U.S. papers, magazines and online outlets. There are 14 classes such as photography reporting, criticism, comment and animations.

Arts prizes are given in seven categories, including drama, fiction and songs.

The very first journalism prizes were awarded in 1917, and they’ve come to be regarded as the area’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.

Newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer created the competition.

A medal is received by winners of the service award. The awards carry a prize of $15,000 each.