The Latest: Two newspapers for Coverage on Trump cited

The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal are awarded Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on President Donald Trump.

The Journal won its Pulitzer in reporting because of its investigations of hush money payments orchestrated by the previous attorney, Michael Cohen of the president, to silence women who claimed to have had issues.

The New York Times was granted a Pulitzer in explanatory reporting while decreasing inheritance taxation for analysis of Trump family tax schemes that aided the president’s father pass to his kids millions of bucks.

Trump has denied having issues.

He has also denied that his family did anything incorrect regarding his taxation, calling the Times report a”hit piece.”

Aretha Franklin has been given an honorary Pulitzer Prize, mentioned for her career.

Pulitzer judges also given Richard Powers’ innovative novel”The Overstory” the fiction prize and named David W. Blight’s 900-page”Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” the very best work of all history.

On Mondaythe biography prize went into Jeffrey C. Stewart’s”The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke,” and the drama award to”Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies Drury. The poetry award was awarded to Forrest Gander’s elegiac”Be Together.”

Franklin, who died , is the very first woman singled out for an Pulitzer, which has been awarded to Bob Dylan and John Coltrane, among others.

A team of Associated Press journalists has won a Pulitzer Prize agendas torture, graft and starvation from Yemen’s brutal civil war.

Photographer Nariman El-Mofty reporter Maggie Michael and videographer Maad al-Zikry spent annually discomfort in Yemen and discovering atrocities.

In a collection of tales, they informed of people in portions of Yemen were reduced to eating leaves while global food aid was distracted by tainted officials.

Reuters also acquired for reporting for work that cost two of its staffers their liberty: shedding light to a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are currently working out a sentence after being convicted of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. Their fans say both were styled in retaliation for their coverage.

The winners of the Pulitzer Prizes in the arts and fiction are set to be revealed.

This year’s honorees will be announced in Columbia University at New York.

The journalism awards will recognize outstanding work in 2018 from U.S. papers, magazines and internet outlets. There are 14 classes for reporting, photos, criticism, commentary and animations.

Arts decorations are given in seven categories, including songs, drama and fiction.

The first journalism awards were given in 1917, and they’ve begun to be considered the area’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.

The competition was established by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

Winners of the public service award get a gold trophy.