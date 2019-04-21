The Cypherfunks 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One The Cypherfunks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Cypherfunks has traded flat against the US dollar. The Cypherfunks has a total market capitalization of $77,033.00 and $0.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Cypherfunks alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Profile

The Cypherfunks (CRYPTO:FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,747,519,945 coins. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com . The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Cypherfunks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Cypherfunks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Cypherfunks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.