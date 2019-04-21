Ternio (TERN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Ternio has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $3,483.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00445097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.01068623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00197630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

