TELUS Co. (TU) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,928,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,379,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,106,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 534,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE TU opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

