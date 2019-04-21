Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post $128.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $127.40 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $89.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $541.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.40 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.32 million, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $38,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,221 shares of company stock worth $9,944,891. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

