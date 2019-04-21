Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tecogen worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tecogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

TGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Tecogen stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Tecogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts predict that Tecogen Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

