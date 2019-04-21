Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

